Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,345.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GMVHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,590 ($31.44) to GBX 2,200 ($26.70) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,165 ($26.28) to GBX 2,060 ($25.00) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,354 ($28.57) to GBX 2,235 ($27.13) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

GMVHF stock opened at $15.73 on Monday. Entain has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.43.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

