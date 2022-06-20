Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Given a $123.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) has been given a $123.00 price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ETR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Warburg Research set a $177.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.57.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of Entergy stock traded down $3.41 on Monday, reaching $102.46. The stock had a trading volume of 64,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,679. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 30,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $3,531,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 2,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $333,644.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,290 shares of company stock worth $24,337,828 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETR. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy (Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.