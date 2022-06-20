Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for HealthEquity, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HealthEquity in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for HealthEquity’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $68.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.39. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $84.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.08.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 44.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $94,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

