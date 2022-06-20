Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) – KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $45.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.35 and its 200-day moving average is $59.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.43). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,428 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

