Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 20th (ABF, AHT, BEG, CLPHY, CWR, DROOF, FA, GUDHF, IKA, ITV)

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, June 20th:

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 6,100 ($74.04) target price on the stock.

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Ceres Power (LON:CWR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($18.21) target price on the stock.

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

GUD (OTCMKTS:GUDHF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $9.95 price target on the stock.

Ilika (LON:IKA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 250 ($3.03) target price on the stock.

ITV (LON:ITV) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.06) target price on the stock.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Norcros (LON:NXR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

The Rank Group (LON:RNK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an underweight rating. The firm currently has GBX 81 ($0.98) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 94 ($1.14).

SysGroup (LON:SYS) had its coverage pending rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 850 ($10.32) target price on the stock.

TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Truworths International (OTC:TRWKF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $17.50 price target on the stock.

Wise (LON:WISE) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a hold rating to an outperform rating.

