Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 20th (ABF, AHT, BEG, CLPHY, CWR, DROOF, FA, GUDHF, IKA, ITV)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, June 20th:

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 6,100 ($74.04) target price on the stock.

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG)

had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Ceres Power (LON:CWR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($18.21) target price on the stock.

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

GUD (OTCMKTS:GUDHF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $9.95 price target on the stock.

Ilika (LON:IKA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 250 ($3.03) target price on the stock.

ITV (LON:ITV) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.06) target price on the stock.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Norcros (LON:NXR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

The Rank Group (LON:RNK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an underweight rating. The firm currently has GBX 81 ($0.98) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 94 ($1.14).

SysGroup (LON:SYS) had its coverage pending rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 850 ($10.32) target price on the stock.

TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Truworths International (OTC:TRWKF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $17.50 price target on the stock.

Wise (LON:WISE) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a hold rating to an outperform rating.

