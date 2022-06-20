Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given a $86.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) received a $86.00 target price from research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.18% from the company’s previous close.

EQR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

NYSE:EQR traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,441. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,729,361,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,792,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,925 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 323.0% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,825,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,284,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,121,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,531,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential (Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.