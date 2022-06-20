Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,412.00

Shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,412 ($17.14) and last traded at GBX 1,360 ($16.51), with a volume of 14887 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,094 ($13.28).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 111.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,013.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 955.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.
Euromoney Institutional Investor Company Profile (LON:ERM)
Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fast Markets, Financial & Professional Services, and Asset Management. The Fast Market segment provides commodity price benchmarks and analysis to its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, forest products, and agriculture industries.
