Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,412.00

Shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,412 ($17.14) and last traded at GBX 1,360 ($16.51), with a volume of 14887 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,094 ($13.28).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Euromoney Institutional Investor alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 111.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,013.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 955.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. Euromoney Institutional Investor’s payout ratio is presently 1.74%.

Euromoney Institutional Investor Company Profile (LON:ERM)

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fast Markets, Financial & Professional Services, and Asset Management. The Fast Market segment provides commodity price benchmarks and analysis to its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, forest products, and agriculture industries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.