Evercore ISI Analysts Give AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) a $231.00 Price Target

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) has been assigned a $231.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.63.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $190.99. 46,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.98. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $183.35 and a 12 month high of $259.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,499,421,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,305,000 after buying an additional 898,161 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,434,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,360,000 after buying an additional 779,818 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after buying an additional 777,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,364,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,379,927,000 after buying an additional 658,377 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

