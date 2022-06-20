Evercore ISI Analysts Give CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) a $94.00 Price Target

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) has been assigned a $94.00 target price by analysts at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.98% from the company’s previous close.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

NYSE CBRE traded up $2.01 on Monday, reaching $70.16. The company had a trading volume of 107,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.84 and a 200-day moving average of $92.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 997,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,250,000 after purchasing an additional 58,123 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 121,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 20,705 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,708,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CBRE Group (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.