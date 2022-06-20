Evercore ISI Analysts Give CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) a $58.00 Price Target

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) received a $58.00 target price from Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.00% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet cut CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.
Shares of CubeSmart stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.00. 83,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $38.67 and a 1-year high of $57.34. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.79.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 503.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.
About CubeSmart (Get Rating)
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
