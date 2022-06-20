Evercore ISI Analysts Give Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) a $33.00 Price Target

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) has been given a $33.00 price objective by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.99% from the stock’s previous close.
DEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.
DEI traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $22.76. 54,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,404. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.85. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 34,975 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 596,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,858,000 after acquiring an additional 33,166 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,279,000 after acquiring an additional 70,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 303,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,602,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.
Douglas Emmett Company Profile (Get Rating)
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
