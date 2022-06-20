Evercore ISI Analysts Give Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) a $33.00 Price Target

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) has been given a $33.00 price objective by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.99% from the stock’s previous close.

DEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

DEI traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $22.76. 54,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,404. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.85. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $238.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.76 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 34,975 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 596,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,858,000 after acquiring an additional 33,166 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,279,000 after acquiring an additional 70,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 303,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,602,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

