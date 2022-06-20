Evercore ISI Analysts Give KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) a $425.00 Price Target

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) received a $425.00 target price from Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on KLA from $440.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.00.

KLAC traded up $1.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $311.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,215. KLA has a twelve month low of $287.44 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $336.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KLA will post 20.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in KLA by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in KLA by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

