Evercore ISI Analysts Give Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) a $10.00 Price Target

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) has been given a $10.00 price target by Evercore ISI in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 76.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Nikola from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nikola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Get Nikola alerts:

Shares of NKLA stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.68. 519,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,620,398. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16. Nikola has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1899900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nikola will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,103,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,602,000 after purchasing an additional 342,248 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter worth $168,174,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,743,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nikola by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,707,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,422,000 after buying an additional 139,150 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nikola by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,034,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,817,000 after buying an additional 325,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola (Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.