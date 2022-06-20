Evercore ISI Analysts Give Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) a $194.00 Price Target

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) has been given a $194.00 price target by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.63.

Sun Communities stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.28. 17,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,532. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $148.64 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sun Communities news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,804,526.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 334,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,217,000 after purchasing an additional 175,640 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

