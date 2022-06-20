Evercore ISI Analysts Give Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) a $194.00 Price Target

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) has been given a $194.00 price target by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.57% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.63.
Sun Communities stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.28. 17,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,532. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $148.64 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79.
In other Sun Communities news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,804,526.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 334,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,217,000 after purchasing an additional 175,640 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.
Sun Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.
