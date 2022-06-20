Evercore ISI Analysts Give Welltower (NYSE:WELL) a $99.00 Price Target

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) has been given a $99.00 price target by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.50% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.
Shares of WELL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.65. The company had a trading volume of 171,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,279. Welltower has a 52-week low of $76.56 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.53, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.66.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,896,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,148 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,199,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,384,634,000 after purchasing an additional 766,616 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Welltower by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,173,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,900,849,000 after buying an additional 2,554,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $1,334,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
