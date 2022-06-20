Evercore ISI Reiterates $333.00 Price Target for Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) has been given a $333.00 price target by analysts at Evercore ISI in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ESS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $378.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.50.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $256.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,779. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $304.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.92. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $250.62 and a 12-month high of $363.36. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,184,000 after acquiring an additional 28,705 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 14,523 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

