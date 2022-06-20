Evercore ISI Reiterates “$40.00” Price Target for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) has been given a $40.00 price target by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

AMH traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,491. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.40. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.21, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,353,438.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 200,706 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,700 in the last 90 days. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

