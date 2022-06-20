Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) and NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) Critical Review

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) and NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Everspin Technologies and NeoMagic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everspin Technologies 11.38% 27.52% 17.78% NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Everspin Technologies and NeoMagic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everspin Technologies 0 0 0 1 4.00 NeoMagic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Everspin Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 146.68%. Given Everspin Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Everspin Technologies is more favorable than NeoMagic.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Everspin Technologies and NeoMagic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everspin Technologies $55.15 million 1.91 $4.34 million $0.33 15.97 NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Everspin Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than NeoMagic.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.6% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of NeoMagic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Everspin Technologies has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoMagic has a beta of -0.45, indicating that its share price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Everspin Technologies beats NeoMagic on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everspin Technologies (Get Rating)

Everspin Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM. The company provides its products for applications, including data center, industrial, medical, automotive/transportation, and aerospace markets. It serves original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a direct sales channel and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About NeoMagic (Get Rating)

NeoMagic Corporation designs and delivers semiconductors and software solutions for video, television, imaging, graphic, and audio devices. It offers microcontrollers; horizon digital picture frame and digital mobile TV solutions; and SOC processors, such as application processors and Neomobile TV solutions. The company, through its MercadoMagico.com division, operates an e-Commerce platform that allows user to buy and sell products from one another or buy premium electronic products. It sells its applications processors under the MiMagic brand name. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Milpitas, California.

