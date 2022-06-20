Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $201.50

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 201.50 ($2.45) and last traded at GBX 201.50 ($2.45), with a volume of 8033 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 207 ($2.51).

The firm has a market cap of £107.26 million and a P/E ratio of -5.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 226.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 247.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN)

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company. The company develops a pipeline of immune modulation based proprietary drug candidates for unmet need, including immuno-oncology, and organ protection and regenerative medicine. Its lead product candidates are Traumakine, an intravenous interferon beta-1a therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome, COVID-19, acute kidney injury, cardiac protection, solid organ transplant, and ischemia reperfusion injury; and Bexmarilimab, a novel precision cancer immunotherapy candidate for treating solid tumors, non-small cell lung carcinoma, and hematological malignancies.

