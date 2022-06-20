Financial Analysis: Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) versus Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO)

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) and Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and Gold Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copper Mountain Mining 13.63% 19.26% 8.76% Gold Resource 6.64% 8.82% 5.74%

Copper Mountain Mining has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Resource has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.6% of Gold Resource shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Gold Resource shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and Gold Resource’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copper Mountain Mining $461.31 million 0.72 $83.06 million $0.23 6.83 Gold Resource $125.20 million 1.27 $8.03 million $0.12 15.00

Copper Mountain Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Gold Resource. Copper Mountain Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gold Resource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Copper Mountain Mining and Gold Resource, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copper Mountain Mining 0 1 7 0 2.88 Gold Resource 0 0 0 0 N/A

Copper Mountain Mining presently has a consensus price target of $4.76, suggesting a potential upside of 203.00%. Given Copper Mountain Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Copper Mountain Mining is more favorable than Gold Resource.

Summary

Copper Mountain Mining beats Gold Resource on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Gold Resource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

