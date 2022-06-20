Financial Comparison: Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VSSYW) vs. PROS (NYSE:PRO)

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VSSYW – Get Rating) and PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) are both professional, scientific, and technical services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Versus Systems and PROS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A PROS 0 2 2 0 2.50

PROS has a consensus target price of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.40%. Given PROS’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PROS is more favorable than Versus Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Versus Systems and PROS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems N/A N/A N/A PROS -34.23% -781.16% -13.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Versus Systems and PROS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PROS $251.42 million 4.51 -$81.21 million ($1.97) -12.74

Versus Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PROS.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.6% of PROS shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of PROS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PROS beats Versus Systems on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PROS (Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions. It offers PROS Airline Revenue Optimization; PROS Airline Revenue Management solution that delivers algorithmic forecasting and network optimization for the travel industry; PROS Airline Real-Time Dynamic Pricing that offers accurate booking class availability and seat prices; and PROS Airline Group Sales Optimizer which enables airlines and their travel agent partners to create and manage group bookings, contracts, and policies. Further, it provides PROS Digital Retail, a configurable end-to-end solution for airlines to optimize the traveler experience from inspiration to post-trip; and PROS digital offer marketing solutions provide performance content management and search engine marketing tools that enable businesses in the travel industry. Additionally, the company offers software-related services, such as implementation, configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support services. It sells its software solutions to customers in various industries, including automotive and industrial manufacturing, transportation and logistics, chemicals and energy, food and beverage, healthcare, high tech, and travel. The company markets and sells its software solutions through its sales force, as well as through partners, resellers, and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

