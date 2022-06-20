Financial Contrast: Dingdong (Cayman) (DDL) versus Its Rivals

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Dingdong (Cayman) to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dingdong (Cayman) -25.29% N/A -56.10% Dingdong (Cayman) Competitors -11.17% -27.23% -7.26%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Dingdong (Cayman) and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dingdong (Cayman) 1 0 4 0 2.60 Dingdong (Cayman) Competitors 157 960 3220 43 2.72

Dingdong (Cayman) presently has a consensus target price of $5.60, suggesting a potential upside of 23.08%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 95.57%. Given Dingdong (Cayman)’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dingdong (Cayman) has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dingdong (Cayman) $3.16 billion -$1.01 billion -0.44 Dingdong (Cayman) Competitors $15.37 billion $806.99 million -2.53

Dingdong (Cayman)’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Dingdong (Cayman). Dingdong (Cayman) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Dingdong (Cayman) competitors beat Dingdong (Cayman) on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

About Dingdong (Cayman) (Get Rating)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

