Financial Review: Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) & Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT)

Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP – Get Rating) and Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Worksport has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strattec Security has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Worksport and Strattec Security’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worksport -2,759.30% -32.98% -30.80% Strattec Security 2.18% 4.42% 3.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Worksport and Strattec Security, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worksport 0 0 1 0 3.00 Strattec Security 0 0 0 0 N/A

Worksport currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 334.78%. Given Worksport’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Worksport is more favorable than Strattec Security.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Worksport and Strattec Security’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worksport $300,000.00 104.27 -$7.90 million ($0.67) -2.75 Strattec Security $485.30 million 0.27 $29.90 million $2.45 13.52

Strattec Security has higher revenue and earnings than Worksport. Worksport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Strattec Security, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of Worksport shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Strattec Security shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Worksport shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Strattec Security shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Strattec Security beats Worksport on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs, manufactures, and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft cover (SC) and tough cover (TC) tonneau covers, including SC3, a tri-fold cover that seals around the truck bed with a rubber gasket designed to protect cargo from moisture and debris; SC3pro that allows the operator to open the cover by pulling a release cable; and TC3, a thick aluminum tri-cover panel with a honey-comb core coated in a durable black scratch-resistant powder coating. It is also developing TerraVis, a solar cover tonneau cover that gives rechargeable portable power to pickup truck owners. The company distributes its products through wholesalers and online retail channels. It serves private labels and original equipment manufacturers. Worksport Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with Greatcell Energy Pty Ltd. The company was formerly known as Franchise Holdings International, Inc. and changed its name to Worksport Ltd. in May 2020. Worksport Ltd. is based in Vaughan, Canada.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products. It also provides full service and aftermarket support services for its products. The company markets its products to automotive and light truck original equipment manufacturers, as well as other transportation-related manufacturers; and through wholesale distributors, other marketers, and users of component parts, as well as certain products to non-automotive commercial customers. It also exports its products to Europe, South America, Korea, China, and India. Strattec Security Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

