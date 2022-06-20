Financial Survey: SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) vs. Northern Lights Acquisition (NASDAQ:NLIT)

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) and Northern Lights Acquisition (NASDAQ:NLIT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.5% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Northern Lights Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SoFi Technologies and Northern Lights Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoFi Technologies $984.87 million 5.30 -$483.94 million ($0.82) -6.95 Northern Lights Acquisition N/A N/A $1.25 million N/A N/A

Northern Lights Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SoFi Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares SoFi Technologies and Northern Lights Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoFi Technologies -36.32% -9.24% -4.49% Northern Lights Acquisition N/A -58.07% 1.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SoFi Technologies and Northern Lights Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoFi Technologies 0 5 7 0 2.58 Northern Lights Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $14.04, indicating a potential upside of 146.29%. Given SoFi Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SoFi Technologies is more favorable than Northern Lights Acquisition.

Summary

SoFi Technologies beats Northern Lights Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans. The company also provides cash management, investment, and technology services. In addition, it operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions; and Apex, a technology enabled platform that provides investment custody and clearing brokerage services, as well as Technisys, a cloud-based digital multi-product core banking platform. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Northern Lights Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

