Financial Survey: Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) and Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA)

Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) and Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mynaric and Spire Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mynaric 0 0 2 0 3.00 Spire Global 1 1 1 0 2.00

Mynaric presently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 278.03%. Spire Global has a consensus price target of 5.35, indicating a potential upside of 263.95%. Given Mynaric’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mynaric is more favorable than Spire Global.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mynaric and Spire Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mynaric $2.79 million 52.69 -$53.80 million N/A N/A Spire Global $43.38 million 4.73 -$19.31 million N/A N/A

Spire Global has higher revenue and earnings than Mynaric.

Profitability

This table compares Mynaric and Spire Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mynaric N/A N/A N/A Spire Global N/A 16.50% 7.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.7% of Mynaric shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Spire Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Spire Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Spire Global beats Mynaric on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mynaric

Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance wireless data transmission between moving objects for terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles. Its products provide connectivity solutions to link satellites, high-altitude platforms, unmanned aerial vehicles, aircraft, and the ground. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Gilching, Germany.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc. develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc. has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc. was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Boulder, Colorado; Washington, D.C.; Glasgow, United Kingdom; Luxembourg; and Singapore.

