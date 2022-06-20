FireAngel Safety Technology Group’s (FA) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

FireAngel Safety Technology Group stock opened at GBX 11.15 ($0.14) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.71. FireAngel Safety Technology Group has a one year low of GBX 10.10 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 21 ($0.25). The stock has a market cap of £20.19 million and a PE ratio of -5.58.

In other FireAngel Safety Technology Group news, insider Graham Reginald Alexander Whitworth purchased 49,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £6,391.45 ($7,757.56). Also, insider John Conoley purchased 94,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of £15,063.04 ($18,282.61). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 154,210 shares of company stock worth $2,298,063.

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

