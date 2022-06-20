First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) versus FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) Critical Contrast

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) and First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get FG Financial Group alerts:

11.3% of FG Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of First Acceptance shares are held by institutional investors. 61.5% of FG Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares FG Financial Group and First Acceptance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG Financial Group N/A -72.86% -22.84% First Acceptance -2.27% -6.68% -1.94%

Volatility & Risk

FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Acceptance has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for FG Financial Group and First Acceptance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FG Financial Group and First Acceptance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FG Financial Group $7.59 million 1.37 -$8.51 million ($2.53) -0.63 First Acceptance $285.25 million 0.22 -$1.23 million ($0.17) -9.88

First Acceptance has higher revenue and earnings than FG Financial Group. First Acceptance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FG Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

FG Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

FG Financial Group, Inc. operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

First Acceptance Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record. The company also underwrites auto and motorcycle insurance products; and renters, homeowners, commercial, pet, life, travel, outdoor vehicle, and hospital indemnity insurance products. In addition, it provides TeleMed, a subscription service that offers access to doctor for consulting, diagnosing, and prescribing medication for non-emergency illness. The company primarily distributes its products through its retail locations, as well as through call center and internet. As of December 31, 2021, it leased and operated 338 retail locations, and a call center. First Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FG Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.