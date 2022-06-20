First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.60.

Several research firms recently commented on FR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Andrew Winston Poon sold 4,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.88, for a total transaction of C$88,239.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$321,299.73. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.20 per share, with a total value of C$71,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$639,000. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 28,500 shares of company stock worth $323,965.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$10.29 on Monday. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of C$9.46 and a 1 year high of C$20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.95. The company has a market cap of C$2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,430.00.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$198.67 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.5104965 EPS for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

