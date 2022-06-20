FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 119.33 ($1.45).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.82) price target for the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.64) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of LON FGP opened at GBX 132.98 ($1.61) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 120.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 109.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68. FirstGroup has a 1 year low of GBX 72.40 ($0.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 145.66 ($1.77). The firm has a market cap of £997.50 million and a PE ratio of 2.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

