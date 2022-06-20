Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOCS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $31.44 on Monday. Focus Financial Partners has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $69.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average of $47.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $536.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $7,309,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 86,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 417.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $515,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

