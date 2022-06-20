Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.26

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 52257 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of C$14.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.07.

About Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

