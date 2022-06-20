Fremont Gold (CVE:FRE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.12

Fremont Gold Ltd. (CVE:FRE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 4000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.75 million and a PE ratio of -0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04.

About Fremont Gold (CVE:FRE)

Fremont Gold Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company's properties include North Carlin project located in northern end of the Carlin trend; Cobb Creek gold project situated in Elko County, Nevada; Griffon gold project, which consists of 89 unpatented claims located in southwest of Ely; and Hurricane project situated in Lander county.

