FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, US Capital Advisors started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

FREY traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.41. The company had a trading volume of 33,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.72 and a current ratio of 15.72. The stock has a market cap of $862.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.42. FREYR Battery has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $14.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.60.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.48) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FREY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the third quarter worth approximately $769,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in FREYR Battery during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,065,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FREYR Battery during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in FREYR Battery during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,045,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in FREYR Battery during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

