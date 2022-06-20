Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Fuel Tech from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

FTEK stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. Fuel Tech has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $2.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. The stock has a market cap of $37.87 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 5.25.

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTEK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fuel Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 1,444.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 36,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 350.4% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 92,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

