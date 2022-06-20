Future (LON:FUTR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Future from GBX 4,512 ($54.76) to GBX 3,253 ($39.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Future from GBX 5,225 ($63.42) to GBX 3,600 ($43.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Future from GBX 3,300 ($40.05) to GBX 2,750 ($33.38) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Future currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,500.75 ($42.49).

Get Future alerts:

LON FUTR opened at GBX 1,610 ($19.54) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,049.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,682.27. The company has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.70. Future has a 1-year low of GBX 1,551 ($18.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,968 ($48.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,913 ($23.22) per share, with a total value of £99,131.66 ($120,320.01).

Future Company Profile (Get Rating)

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.