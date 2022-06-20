FY2022 Earnings Estimate for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report issued on Thursday, June 16th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $635.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.97 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $9.23 on Monday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.18 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, major shareholder Keane Investor Holdings Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $75,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,330,828 shares in the company, valued at $349,172,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 26,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $286,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 334,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,197,690 shares of company stock worth $77,924,360 over the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,241.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 209,487 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 134,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 16,836 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

