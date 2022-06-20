FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Issued By B. Riley

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) – B. Riley decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Taylor Morrison Home in a report released on Thursday, June 16th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $8.59 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.73. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Taylor Morrison Home’s current full-year earnings is $9.15 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.94 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TMHC. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of TMHC opened at $20.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.67. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 5.62.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth $2,367,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $11,867,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

