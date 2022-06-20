FY2022 EPS Estimates for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Lifted by KeyCorp

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for CubeSmart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.45. The consensus estimate for CubeSmart’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share.

CUBE has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Shares of CUBE opened at $40.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average is $49.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.49. CubeSmart has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $238.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.13 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. CubeSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.81%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

