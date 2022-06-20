FY2022 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Reduced by National Bank Financial (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Thursday, June 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $378.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HBM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $4.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.04. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $8.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

