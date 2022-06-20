FY2022 EPS Estimates for Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Increased by Analyst

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Seelos Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.63). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Seelos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Seelos Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEEL opened at $0.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04. Seelos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $3.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 492.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14,387 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Raj Mehra bought 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,666.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

