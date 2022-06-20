FY2023 EPS Estimates for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Beazer Homes USA in a research note issued on Thursday, June 16th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.46 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.00. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beazer Homes USA’s current full-year earnings is $6.03 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

BZH opened at $10.61 on Monday. Beazer Homes USA has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $23.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $333.77 million, a P/E ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 12.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $508.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.00 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,462,000 after acquiring an additional 47,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,782,000 after buying an additional 108,173 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 21.6% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,480,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,540,000 after buying an additional 263,542 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,013,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,786,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

