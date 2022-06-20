FY2023 EPS Estimates for ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Reduced by Analyst

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for ironSource in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for ironSource’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.

Get ironSource alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ironSource from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ironSource from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BTIG Research cut shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Shares of IS opened at $2.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.85. ironSource has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.35.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ironSource during the third quarter worth $1,159,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ironSource during the third quarter worth $154,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ironSource during the third quarter worth $948,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ironSource by 16.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ironSource during the third quarter worth $15,166,000. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ironSource (Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.