FY2023 EPS Estimates for Konica Minolta, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Konica Minolta in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Konica Minolta’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Konica Minolta’s FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Konica Minolta alerts:

Shares of KNCAY opened at $6.89 on Monday. Konica Minolta has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average of $8.12.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as IT and printing solutions and services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Konica Minolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konica Minolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.