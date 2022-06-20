FY2023 EPS Estimates for The AZEK Company Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of AZEK in a report issued on Thursday, June 16th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for AZEK’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $396.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AZEK. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

AZEK stock opened at $16.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.10. AZEK has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 5.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in AZEK by 37.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in AZEK in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AZEK by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in AZEK by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.