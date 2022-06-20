FY2023 EPS Estimates for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AZEK in a report issued on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. The consensus estimate for AZEK’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share.

Get AZEK alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AZEK. B. Riley lowered their price target on AZEK from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital lowered AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AZEK from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on AZEK from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of AZEK opened at $16.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.00. AZEK has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $46.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average is $29.10.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $396.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in AZEK by 717.9% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.