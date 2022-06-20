FY2023 EPS Estimates for Valvoline Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Valvoline in a research note issued on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.55. The consensus estimate for Valvoline’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valvoline’s FY2025 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of VVV opened at $28.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average is $32.47. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $26.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.10 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 278.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.01%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2.6% during the first quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Valvoline by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Valvoline by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

