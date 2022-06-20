FY2025 EPS Estimates for BRP Inc. Increased by Desjardins (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of BRP in a report released on Thursday, June 16th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.82 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.55. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $8.93 per share.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.85. BRP had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 305.74%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$146.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.15.

BRP stock opened at $62.29 on Monday. BRP has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $102.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 8.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in BRP in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BRP during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in BRP by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 54.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

