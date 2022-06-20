Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,070.00

Shares of Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,070 ($12.99) and last traded at GBX 1,077.76 ($13.08), with a volume of 3734 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,080 ($13.11).

Several research firms have recently commented on GAMA. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.10) price target on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($26.10) target price on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,196.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,418.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a GBX 8.80 ($0.11) dividend. This is a positive change from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $4.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.58%. Gamma Communications’s payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

In other news, insider Martin Lea bought 985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,217 ($14.77) per share, for a total transaction of £11,987.45 ($14,549.64). Also, insider Richard Last bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,326 ($16.09) per share, with a total value of £19,890 ($24,141.28).

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

