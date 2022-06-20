Gary Frederick Molnar Sells 36,036 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Gary Frederick Molnar sold 36,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$900,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,074,775.

Shares of CVE traded up C$0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$25.16. 2,298,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,570,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.74, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$25.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.12. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.19.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.59 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 3.3746478 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.24.

About Cenovus Energy (Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.