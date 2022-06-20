GB Group (LON:GBG) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,000 by Analysts at Barclays

GB Group (LON:GBG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 415 ($5.04) to GBX 1,000 ($12.14) in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 128.83% from the company’s previous close.

GBG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($12.74) target price on shares of GB Group in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,007.50 ($12.23).

GB Group stock opened at GBX 437 ($5.30) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33. GB Group has a 52-week low of GBX 405.40 ($4.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 976 ($11.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 544.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 601.04.

In related news, insider David A. Rasche purchased 11,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 415 ($5.04) per share, with a total value of £49,551 ($60,142.01).

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

